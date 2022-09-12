Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Government of Ukraine, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2022)

In the past week, two separate attacks in Donetska and Zaporizka oblasts affected humanitarian assets and a distribution site, causing several civilian casualties in the latter case.
According to the report ‘Ukraine: Winterisation 2022/2023: Damage to Energy Infrastructure’, published by REACH Initiative on 2 September, almost 350 objects of critical heating infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed in the war.
According to UN OCHA, roughly 12.8 million people have so far received humanitarian assistance across Ukraine.
The Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) has verified, as of 4 September, at least 13,917 civilian casualties across Ukraine since the start of the invasion – with 5,718 people having been killed and 8,199 injured.
On 7 September, Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk was reported saying that a mandatory evacuation might be announced from the areas around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as the situation at the station is becoming more tense.