Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Government of Ukraine, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2022)

  • In the past week, two separate attacks in Donetska and Zaporizka oblasts affected humanitarian assets and a distribution site, causing several civilian casualties in the latter case.
  • According to the report ‘Ukraine: Winterisation 2022/2023: Damage to Energy Infrastructure’, published by REACH Initiative on 2 September, almost 350 objects of critical heating infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed in the war.
  • According to UN OCHA, roughly 12.8 million people have so far received humanitarian assistance across Ukraine.
    The Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) has verified, as of 4 September, at least 13,917 civilian casualties across Ukraine since the start of the invasion – with 5,718 people having been killed and 8,199 injured.
  • On 7 September, Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk was reported saying that a mandatory evacuation might be announced from the areas around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as the situation at the station is becoming more tense.

