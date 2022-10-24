Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Government of Ukraine) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 October 2022)

EUCPM Activation
- Since 11 October, key energy infrastructure continues to be targeted by attacks. 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, and authorities urged residents to limit their electricity consumption. This situation further deteriorates the humanitarian situation, particularly winterization needs.
- The communities directly impacted by attacks on 17 and 18 October were assisted by the ECHO-funded partner UNHCR and its local partners. Actions included the distribution of Non Food Items (NFIs) and emergency shelter kits, provision of psychological support and assistance with repair works in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts
- On 21 October, Kharkiv was impacted by several strikes. In Kherson, residents have been evacuated by authorities of the illegally occupied region following Ukraine forces advancements.
- The European Commission is coordinating the delivery of assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Ukraine, from all 27 Member States and four Participating States. More than 70,400 tonnes of assistance from these countries and items from the rescEU medical stockpile have been delivered to Ukraine via the UCPM logistic hubs in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.