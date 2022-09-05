Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, United Nations, Government of Ukraine, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 September 2022)

EUCPM Activation
- Over the weekend, Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost external power again but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line after sustained shelling in the area.
- The winterization action plan has been validated by the humanitarian community and presented to the Government of Ukraine, and is expected to be published next week.
- Security conditions in the East and South continue to worsen, prompting authorities to extend mandatory evacuations to parts of Kharkivska, Mykolaivska and Zaporizka oblasts. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 330,000 people were newly displaced inside the country in the last month.
- According to UN OCHA, an estimated 12.7 million people have so far received humanitarian assistance despite the worsening security situation and persistent access constraints.
- The Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) verified, as of 28 August, at least 13,718 civilian casualties across Ukraine since the war began – 5,663 people killed and 8,055 injured. Most civilian casualties have continued to be recorded in the eastern Donetska and Luhanska oblasts.
- The European Commission is coordinating the delivery of assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Ukraine, from all 27 Member States and three Participating States. More than 67 000 tonnes of assistance from these countries and items from the rescEU medical stockpile have been delivered to Ukraine via the UCPM logistic hubs in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.