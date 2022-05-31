Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 31 May 2022)

The UN and humanitarian partners have provided vital humanitarian aid to more than 7.6 million people in Ukraine according to UN OCHA. Since 24 February, over 6 million people have received food assistance; 2 million people health-related support; and, over 700,000 people have received cash assistance.

Russian troops repeatedly blocked civilian cars from evacuating from occupied territories to Zaporizhzhia, with reports that they stopped columns of 300-400 cars on 29 May for 4-5 days, demanding money for letting the cars pass. According to the Governor of Luhansk Oblast, Russian forces shelled an armored evacuation vehicle, killing French reporter Frédéric Leclerc Imhoff.

Russian forces have been capturing areas of Severodonetsk but have not yet fully encircled the city. Russian President Putin stated Russia’s readiness to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Turkey.

Turkey is ready to host a meeting between Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegations, and to take on a role in an “observation mechanism” if an agreement is reached.