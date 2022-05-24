Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 24 May 2022)

EUCPM Activation
- Russia has intensified its attack on Severodonetsk, a key city in the Donbas. Russian forces shelled 38 communities in the Luhansk oblasts, causing civilian casualties and damaging 63 buildings.
- The Governor of Luhansk said that the local police is continuing daily evacuations of civilians to government-controlled areas, while the number of those willing to leave is increasing.
- The number of people forced to flee their homes is constantly rising, with more than 6.5 million refugees having fled Ukraine according to UNHCR, while nearly 8.3 million people are internally displaced according to IOM.
- The UN and humanitarian partners have provided vital humanitarian aid to more than 6.9 million people in Ukraine according to UN OCHA.