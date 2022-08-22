Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2022)

Leaders of the US, UK, Germany and France have called for restraint around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following the overnight shelling of Nikopol, a city near the facility. Amid the fighting and the tensions, the French presidency on 19 August said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors can travel to the nuclear plant for an inspection.
On 20 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to be vigilant ahead of 24 August celebrations to mark 31 years of independence from Soviet rule. The day also marks six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
On 20 August, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN is working with the US and EU to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilisers reaching the world market. While Western sanctions do not apply to food and fertiliser, they have had a general effect on exports.
As of 22 August, an estimated 11.99 million people have been reached with humanitarian assistance across Ukraine.