Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN, Ukraine Government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2022)

After the attacks against energy facilities on 15 November, power outages continued, including in Kyiv. However, power was restored in seven oblasts by 16 November, also in the capital city.
On 17 November, missile attacks were recorded in Dnipro and Odesa, targeting local critical infrastructure facilities. Explosions were also reported in Kyiv.
As the energy crisis is affecting access to water, the humanitarian response is focusing on increasing emergency water and hygiene services, as well as repair of water supply and sewage systems.
Humanitarian partners are assisting 1,150 collective centres with light and medium repairs, and over 100,000 families will obtain emergency shelter kits to repairs their homes. Health centres and hospitals are receiving generators, as well as medical kits and other vital supplies.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been extended after an agreement by all parties. The UN shared their commitment to remove the obstacles to exports from the Russian Federation.