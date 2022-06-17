Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2022)

The UN and humanitarian partners have contributed to provide vital humanitarian aid to more than 8.8 million people in Ukraine according to UN OCHA. Since 24 February, over 7.4 million people have received food assistance; 2.72 million people health-related support; and over 1.7 million were reached with cash assistance. The civilian casualties due to Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine exceeded 10,000, according to OHCHR.

Turkey is ready to host four-way talks with the UN, Russia and Ukraine in order to ensure transportation of Ukraine’s grain exports.

Over the last two months, more than 1,000 people have been evacuated from Donbas by medical trains, launched by Ukraine’s railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia in cooperation with the Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Destruction or partial damage to agricultural land is worth USD 2.1 billion, with around 2.4 million hectares of winter crops worth USD 1.4 billion to remain unharvested due to occupation, ongoing warfare, and mine contamination. UNDP warns that, should the war deepen, up to 90% of the Ukrainian population could face poverty and extreme economic vulnerability.