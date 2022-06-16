Russia's war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN, Ukraine government, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 May 2022)

Ukrainian President Zelensky said on 14 June that his forces are suffering painful losses in Severodonetsk and the Kharkiv region. All three bridges connecting the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk were destroyed, which would allow for humanitarian corridors. More than 1,700 people managed to leave Russian-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region on 13 June, most of whom reached the village of Pechenihy and crossed the hydroelectric dam on foot. On 14 June, Russia urged Ukrainian fighters sheltering in the Severodonetsk Azot chemical plant to surrender while alleging the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the plant. Nearly two-thirds of children in Ukraine have been uprooted according to a UNICEF director, calling the war a “child rights crisis”. The number of damaged schools is likely in the thousands, and only about 25% of schools in Ukraine are even operational. Since 24 February, over 6.6 million people have received food assistance, over 2.7 million health-related support, and, nearly 1.7 million people cash assistance. The European Commission is coordinating the delivery of assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Ukraine, from all 27 Member States and three Participating States. More than 40,000 tonnes of assistance from these countries and items from the rescEU medical stockpile have been delivered to Ukraine via the UCPM logistic hubs in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.