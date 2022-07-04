Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2022)

The UN and humanitarian partners have provided vital humanitarian aid to more than 10.3 million people in Ukraine as of 1 July, according to UN OCHA. Specifically, 2.8 million people have received health-related support while over 1.8 million people cash assistance and over 1.15 million with critical protection services.

Russia claims to have taken control of Lysychansk, the last city in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine that was still under Ukrainian control, after Ukraine's military had been "forced to withdraw". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the retreat from Lysychansk was motivated to save the lives of Ukrainian troops.

Over 300 000 people have been evacuated from the Donetsk Oblast by the Ukrainian railway operator Ukraliznytsia since 24 February, according to the region’s Governor. Only 5% of Mariupol residents have access to water according to the advisor of the city’s Mayor.

Humanitarian partners have almost quadrupled in Ukraine since September 2021, with about 320 organizations working on the ground, including 204 national NGOs and 13 government agencies.