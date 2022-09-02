Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN, UA Government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2022)

EUCPM Activation
- On 1 September, investigators from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The IAEA head Rafael Grossi, who personally leads the mission, told reporters: “We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there, it is at the plant and it is not moving. It’s going to stay there.”
- On 1 September, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov warned Moldova that threatening the security of Russian troops in the breakaway region of Transnistria risked triggering military confrontation with Moscow.
- According to data provided by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), 380 children have been killed as result of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian forces.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 22 additional attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, bringing the total number of attacks recorded since 24 February to 1,495.
- According to a Human Rights Watch report released on 1 September, Russian and Russian-affiliated forces have been forcibly transferring Ukrainian civilians, including those fleeing hostilities, to the Russian Federation or areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia.