Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, Ukraine government, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 November 2022)

- Intensive fighting has continued in eastern Ukraine, particularly around Bakhmut and Adviivka. Attacks have also impacted settlements in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts on 20 and 21 November.
- Almost half of Ukraine’s energy system is damaged. Energy supply problems continue across Ukraine, with Kyiv being most impacted and electricity cuts foreseen. Kherson city remains without electricity, running water or heating. The UN warned of a humanitarian disaster due to power and water shortages.
- The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was again subject to attacks. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called for an end to the shelling in the area to avoid a grave nuclear incident.
- WHO has delivered essential medical supplies to the recently liberated areas. UNHCR has reached over 650,000 people with winterized items and cash to cover winter needs, and has distributed 23 generators to Kharkivska, Donetska, Sumska, Zaporizka and Kyivska oblasts.
- The European Commission is coordinating the delivery of assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Ukraine, from all 27 Member States and four Participating States. Over 74,000 tonnes of assistance from these countries and items from rescEU stockpiles have been delivered to Ukraine via the UCPM logistic hubs in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
Ukraine + 1 more