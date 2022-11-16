Russia's war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, Ukraine government, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 November 2022)

Russian missiles struck Ukraine on 15 November in a wave of attacks targeting energy infrastructure that led to power outages and forced shutdowns, according to Ukrainian authorities. Three residential buildings were hit in Kyiv.

World leaders are holding crisis talks after a projectile struck a village inside Poland near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, amid concerns that Russia's war against Ukraine could spill into neighbouring countries.

In a joint declaration, G20 member states have called for Russia’s “complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine” on 15 November.

The UNGA on 14 November voted to approve a resolution calling for Russia to be held accountable for breaching international law by invading Ukraine and recognizing that Russia must be responsible for paying reparations for the damage and loss of life during the conflict.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded a total of 16,631 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 6,557 killed and 10,074 injured from 24 February to 13 November 2022.