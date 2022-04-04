Ukraine + 1 more
Russia's war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UA government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 April 2022)
- Early on 4 April, Russian forces attacked Odesa with missiles, with no information on the number of casualties yet. Russian forces also attacked Vasylkiv in Kyiv Oblast, with missiles hitting a local educational facility, according to the Ukrainian air force command.
- In Bucha, Kiyv oblast, after Russian troops retreated, hundreds of civilians were found murdered during weeks of Russian occupation. Some of them were found shot dead with their hands tied behind their backs. Western leaders, including the European Commission’s President and the UN Secretary-General, expressed their shock at the footage from Bucha, noting the evidence for Russian war crimes and calling for an independent investigation.
- EU Council President Michel added that “further EU sanctions and support are on their way”. Russia’s Defence Ministry has rejected the videos and images emerging from Bucha as “provocation”, asking for a meeting of the UN Security Council.
- President Zelenskyy pledged to continue peace talks with Russia, despite the atrocities committed.
- The European Commission is also coordinating the delivery of assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Ukraine, from all 27 Member States and two Participating States. Over 13,000 tonnes of assistance from these countries and items from the rescEU medical stockpile have been delivered to Ukraine via the UCPM logistic hubs in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.