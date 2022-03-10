Russian bombings of hospitals and healthcare

By Emily Griffith

On 9 March 2022, horrific images and testimonies emerged from Mariupol, Ukraine, of a maternity and children's hospital destroyed by a Russian airstrike. It is the third recorded instance of Russian explosive weapon use on hospitals since Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022.

Since Action on Armed Violence began recording the global casualties of explosive violence in 2011, we have recorded 12 incidents in which Russia has bombed hospitals. These attacks have resulted in 124 civilian casualties, 45 of whom were killed and 79 injured. Among these casualties have been at least eight women and six children, though the number is likely much higher. Ten of the 12 incidents of Russian explosive weapon attacks on hospitals have been targeted airstrikes, accounting for 84% (104) of civilian casualties.

Hospital attacks have been a consistent and devastating feature of Russia’s air campaign in Syria, and this inhumane tactic is now being seen in Ukraine. Since Russia’s military engagement in Syria began in 2015, AOAV has recorded nine incidents of explosive weapon use by Russian forces on hospitals across Syria, killing 37 civilians and injuring 47. On the first day of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, explosive weapons were used on a hospital. Since then, there have been two more targeted explosive weapon attacks on hospitals in Ukraine by Russian forces. Eight civilians have now been killed by Russian bombings of hospitals in Ukraine, and at least 32 civilians injured.

According to AOAV data on State perpetrators of explosive weapon attacks on hospitals and healthcare facilities since 2011, Russia is second only to Syrian government forces in causing the highest numbers of civilian casualties from the bombing of hospitals.

Below is a complete list of AOAV’s recorded incidents of Russian explosive weapon use on hospitals and healthcare: