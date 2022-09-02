Russia: Authorities deploy new criminal laws to silence criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Amnesty International has collected the stories of people in Russia who are in detention today because of their public criticism of the war in Ukraine. We call on the Russian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release them, and to repeal new legislation and all other legislation incompatible with the right to freedom of expression.

We reiterate our calls on the international community to use all means offered by international and regional mechanisms to ensure effective investigation of reported war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine, and bring those responsible to account.