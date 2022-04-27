Rotary Statement on the War against Ukraine

Rotary International and The Rotary Foundation stand with the United Nations General Assembly in expressing grave concern at "the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, in particular at the reports of violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation."

As a global humanitarian organization, Rotary takes a proactive stance toward peacemaking by addressing the underlying causes of conflict.

We support recent UN General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukraine. This aligns with Rotary's deep commitment to promoting peace through dialogue and conflict resolution.

We are working beside our partners in the international relief community to help provide resources to the more than 10 million Ukrainian refugees forced to flee the field of battle.

Rotary International Board of Directors

Rotary Foundation Board of Trustees

26 April 2022