The Role of Parenting For Adolescents: A report on the significance of positive parent-adolescent relationships in Ukraine

Authors

Maria Symeou, Maria Sikki, Alexandros Lordos, Herve Morin, Alexander Guest, and Andrii Dryga

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The aims of the present study are threefold: first, the study aims to explore the importance of positive parenting for adolescent’s behavioural and emotional well-being; secondly, the study aims to investigate the detrimental consequences of family abuse, as well as the protective role of the education system for abused adolescents, and finally, to explore how family abuse contributes to negative adolescent developmental outcomes. To address these three aims of the study, the Centre for Sustainable Peace and Democratic Development (SeeD) implemented, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), a large-scale quantitative study across Ukraine. Students from 200 educational institutions in 8 oblasts in Ukraine (Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kyiv, and the government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts) took part in the study. The total number of participants was 7,846 adolescents.

Analyses obtained numerous important findings. Regarding the first aim of the study, which was to provide insight into how adolescents in Ukraine experience their relationship with their parents, the study provided evidence of the significance of positive parenting for the behavioural and emotional adjustment in adolescents. Specifically, adolescents who perceive their parents exhibiting high levels of warmth and monitoring toward them, experience less behavioural and psychosocial challenges and healthier civic adjustment. For instance, externalising and internalising behaviours were more prevalent among adolescents whose parents displayed both low levels of warmth and monitoring, and less prevalent among their adolescent counterparts whose parents displayed high levels of warmth and monitoring. Furthermore, the study also found that positive parenting builds resilience for at-risk adolescents against maladjustment. In other words, exposure to conflict or victimisation experiences are detrimental to the adolescents’ well-being, but only among adolescents whose parents exhibit low levels of warmth, monitoring, or involvement.

Then, the study sought to explore the negative impact of family abuse on adolescent development and found that, such abuse is predictive of a plethora of negative developmental outcomes, such as risky behaviours (e.g., substance use and self-harm), internalising behaviours (e.g., anxiety and depression), externalising behaviours (e.g., aggression and conduct problems), and suicidality. Despite this, however, our findings established the critical role that schools play for abused adolescents. Experiencing emotional connection to one’s school and receiving support and encouragement from peers or teachers can mitigate the negative developmental outcomes faced by adolescents who experience family abuse.

Furthermore, the study found that changes in the macrosystem generate changes in the microsystem as well, which in turn, may be responsible for maladjustment among adolescents. In other words, exposure to conflict in Ukraine increases family violence and abuse, which in turn, leads to the exhibition of numerous negative developmental outcomes in adolescents. Psychological abuse, in particular was the most crucial intervening variable between exposure to conflict and adolescent maladjustment such as anxiety, aggression, unsafe sexual behaviours, or oppositional defiance. Findings suggest that, in working with conflict-exposed families, we need to understand how conflict exposure is associated to adolescent maladjustment. This will ensure that policy interventions would be designed to be as effective as possible.