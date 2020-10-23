Risk Assessment of the 'Voda Donbasa' Water System 2017 - Risk Assessment Report, September 2019 [EN/UK]

The risk assessment of Voda Donbasu Water Utility Company that was conducted in 2017 and updated in 2019 is a snapshot of the situation at that time. Recommendation on the main risks faced by the Company was divided in the report into technical, financial, security, environmental, and governance issues.

The study was a necessary path to develop UNICEF’s WASH programming in eastern Ukraine, with national short- and long-term implications to ensure a sustainable water supply, free movement of the water-workers, and respect of the international humanitarian law in the region.

The assessment was produced with the financial support of the Government of Canada. Its contents are the sole responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Canadian Government.