Return to Zaporizhzhia: a journey home in war-torn Ukraine

War. Nobody is prepared to go through war. Even I, who work for a UN humanitarian response organization (OCHA), was not ready when it arrived at our doorstep in Kyiv. On 24 February, when Russian Forces attacked multiple cities in Ukraine, my husband woke me up at 6 a.m. saying, “They attacked us.” Back then, I was unaccustomed to listening for explosions or sirens, so I somehow slept through all the noise. The rest of the day was a blur of packing, and that afternoon we crossed the country by car, driving for over 20 hours and ending up in Chernivitsi oblast.

Unlike me, my mother who lives in Zaporizhzhia oblast in southern-eastern Ukraine, decided not to leave. Like hundreds of thousands of others, she said: “My home is here, and I will not go anywhere.” She did briefly consider fleeing when missiles hit the shopping mall next to her apartment building in May, shattering her windows. Instead, she covered the windows with plastic sheeting. “I do not see the point, they can shatter again,” she said, and carried on with her life.

