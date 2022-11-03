Results of a representative survey among Ukrainians [EN/UK]

Implemented by Info Sapiens research agency within USAID Economic Resilience Activity

Summary

55% of Ukrainians have access to computer equipment and reliable Internet. In Kyiv, the figure is higher - 69%. The lowest level of access is among the residents of the east - only 43% of the respondents are provided with computer equipment and reliable Internet.

Respondents are much more familiar with the concept of domestic violence (80%) than with the concept of gender-based violence (46%). Women are more concerned than men about the increased risks of domestic and gender-based violence during the war, both in society as a whole and in relation to themselves.

14% of respondents encountered cases of gender-based or domestic violence since February 24, 3% of them personally or among family members. Half of them (51%) appealed to the state authorities about this issue.

The proportion of people for whom wages are the main income source decreased since the full-scale invasion (from 60% to 48%). At the same time, the proportions of families whose main source of income is social assistance from the state (from 24% to 31%) and their own savings (from 3% to 6%) have increased.

One-fourth of Ukrainians (26%) had to look for a job in the last three months. The most frequent obstacles in this process were low salaries offered by employers (34%) and a lack of vacancies in the specialty (34%).

About 35% of the respondents would like to change their profession if given the opportunity. In rural areas, the most desired new job sector was agriculture (10%). In large cities with a population of 101,000 to 500,000 and more than 500,000, IT, trade and marketing are the most desirable. In cities with a population of 51,000 to 100,000, respondents more often chose the service sector and other industries.

46% of the Ukrainians would like to start their own business or are already working on it. Among women, the portion of such people is smaller (36%) than among men (57%). Among the obstacles to creating one's own business, the impossibility of planning in the conditions of war (24%) was most often mentioned, in addition, many respondents lack a material base (18%) and working capital (18%).