Results of a representative survey among Ukrainians [EN/UK]

Implemented by Info Sapiens research agency within USAID Economic Resilience Activity
Summary
55% of Ukrainians have access to computer equipment and reliable Internet. In Kyiv, the figure is higher - 69%. The lowest level of access is among the residents of the east - only 43% of the respondents are provided with computer equipment and reliable Internet.
Respondents are much more familiar with the concept of domestic violence (80%) than with the concept of gender-based violence (46%). Women are more concerned than men about the increased risks of domestic and gender-based violence during the war, both in society as a whole and in relation to themselves.
14% of respondents encountered cases of gender-based or domestic violence since February 24, 3% of them personally or among family members. Half of them (51%) appealed to the state authorities about this issue.
The proportion of people for whom wages are the main income source decreased since the full-scale invasion (from 60% to 48%). At the same time, the proportions of families whose main source of income is social assistance from the state (from 24% to 31%) and their own savings (from 3% to 6%) have increased.
One-fourth of Ukrainians (26%) had to look for a job in the last three months. The most frequent obstacles in this process were low salaries offered by employers (34%) and a lack of vacancies in the specialty (34%).
About 35% of the respondents would like to change their profession if given the opportunity. In rural areas, the most desired new job sector was agriculture (10%). In large cities with a population of 101,000 to 500,000 and more than 500,000, IT, trade and marketing are the most desirable. In cities with a population of 51,000 to 100,000, respondents more often chose the service sector and other industries.
46% of the Ukrainians would like to start their own business or are already working on it. Among women, the portion of such people is smaller (36%) than among men (57%). Among the obstacles to creating one's own business, the impossibility of planning in the conditions of war (24%) was most often mentioned, in addition, many respondents lack a material base (18%) and working capital (18%).
Most respondents agree that work is a source of stability for many (90%) and that company owners, management and employees must work together for their company's survival (87%). At the same time, 43% believe that company management does not care about employees and 48% agree that management took advantage of wartime to reduce or not pay salaries to employees. Older respondents over the age of 60 show a somewhat more negative attitude towards employers, less likely to agree that company management communicates the market situation to employees in clear language, develops strategies to support the sustainability of the company and keeps its word.