Results of National Survey on Vulnerable Population Needs [EN/UK]

InfoSapiens research agency, commissioned by USAID Economic Resilience Activity, conducted a telephone survey in different regions of Ukraine in August 2022. A total of 1,000 women and men aged 16 to 60+ were asked about access to the Internet, jobs, gender-based violence, and business prospects during the war.

Almost half – 45% of people – responded that they do not have access to the Internet or a computer and cannot study or work online.

One in five respondents is forced to save on groceries or borrow to buy something other than food (telephone, furniture).

A total 39% of people belong to at least one vulnerable group: internally displaced persons, people with disabilities, single parents, ATO veterans, and those who have lost their jobs since February 24.

The share of people for whom work is the main source of income decreased from 60% to 48%.

Every third respondent wants to start a career in another sector – IT or marketing. Almost half would like to start a business but have not taken any steps to do so.