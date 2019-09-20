20 Sep 2019

Restoration of social ties between TOT residents by improving access to the most requested services - Research findings

Report
from Right to Protection
Published on 20 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (831.55 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (882.78 KB)

In July 2019, the SBGS recorded 1.297 million crossings1 of the contact line (hereinafter referred to as CL) through the entry-exit checkpoints (hereinafter referred to as EECPs) in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

According to the surveys conducted regularly by CF «Right to Protection», from among the persons crossing CL through EECPs in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts2 , 93% of the respondents live permanently in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts (hereinafter referred to as TOT).

Respondents most often mention the resolution of the issues related to receiving or restoring the payment of pensions or social assistance (74%) and cash withdrawal (29%) as the purpose of their travel. About 16% of respondents travel to the government-controlled territory (hereinafter referred to as the GCA) to visit relatives, and 14% to go shopping.

Most spend 2 to 3 hours to cross the CL and a few more hours to get to EECPs. Once there, they have to stand in queues without proper conditions, travel—sometimes even walking on bad roads–spend money on travel and often rent housing. This is what residents of TOT with no access to government, administrative, social and other services have to go through. Simple tasks such as renewing a passport, registering a birth of a child or death of a relative, passing physical identification to continue receiving a pension, withdrawing cash, buying presents are far more complex than they should be for hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine.

This survey aims to find out how, given the current restrictions on freedom of movement in Donbas, it is possible to alleviate the condition of people affected by an armed conflict and to grant them access to the most requested services. For this purpose, in July 2019, we conducted a survey among TOT residents crossing the CL through EECPs in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts to find out which services were requested the most and also to present their vision of the best way to receive these services. We analyzed the situation in the context of the existing infrastructure, regulations, and security, and developed recommendations, which, in our opinion, can positively influence the degree of protection of the conflictaffected population and improve TOT residents’ access to the necessary services.

