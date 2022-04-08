Response to the Ukraine Crisis: Social Protection for Food Security and Nutrition

Setting the scene

The Ukraine crisis that began on 24 February has not only created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis but a looming increase in food insecurity, in countries both close and far from the theater of war. This comes on the rise in hunger and food insecurity and worsening nutrition situation stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, many food-importing countries are likely to be seriously affected by the disruption in the export of cereals and the expected rise in the price of their food imports from Ukraine and Russia.

Humanitarian and social protection responses will be needed to cushion the negative impact of these developments on the food security and nutritional status of Ukrainians affected by the war as well as of nutritionally vulnerable groups in food-importing countries, particularly in North, East and West Africa as well as in West and Central Asia.

The Ukraine crisis and its repercussions Apart from the millions of Ukrainians who have become internally displaced since the outbreak of hostilities, UN sources estimate that about four million have left the country over the past month – mostly women and children. According to the Ukraine Flash Appeal of March 1st, 2022, 18 million people are projected to become affected by the conflict, including up to 6.7 million newly internally displaced. Many people are seeking shelter in Ukraine’s countryside; among those internally displaced, disabled persons are particularly vulnerable, 1 as are elderly women.2 Additionally, 265,000 women in Ukraine are estimated to be pregnant, of whom about 80,000 will give birth during the first three months of the crisis.

The conflict is not only upending the lives of people inside the country, but also straining the capacity of Ukraine’s neighboring countries to absorb and provide protection to those fleeing the war. As the crisis lasts and results in their protracted displacement, it is likely to severely affect the agricultural sector, both in Ukraine and in countries hosting large numbers of refugees. 4 The war is already affecting rural labour markets, employment and working conditions in Ukraine, as well as basic infrastructure and the provision of public services. Ukrainian farms are reporting labour shortages, problems in accessing key agricultural inputs such as fuel, chemicals and fertilizers, and problems in selling and mobilizing produce. Food shortages and lack of access to water are becoming acute, particularly for older adults.5 Roughly 40% of people are currently facing food shortages or expected to do so in the coming three months (Figure 1).6 Disruptions to food value chains (Figure 2) will further worsen food insecurity, which was already on the rise after COVID-19, especially for women.7

The war has already disrupted Ukraine’s agricultural growing season, and questions abound as to whether farmers will be able to harvest existing crops, plant new ones or sustain livestock production as the conflict evolves.8 Labour shortages, coupled with physical access constraints and damage to productive assets, agricultural land and civilian infrastructure as well as shortages of other key agricultural inputs (fuel, fertilizers, agrochemicals, seeds, fodder and medication) will affect the production and performance of farms.9 This will in turn affect their revenues and may limit rural on- and off-farm employment opportunities for remaining workers, which could trigger negative spillover effects on rural and agricultural labour markets in Ukraine.

Conflict can also push children into child labour: in 2015, 25% of children aged 5-17 in rural areas were engaged in child labour. 10 Labour shortages on farms, especially in small scale production, may also lead farmers to resort to child labour.

Moreover, the massive influx of refugees to neighboring countries is placing a great burden on their capacity to meet the burgeoning needs of people fleeing the war. According to UNHCR, as of 29 March 2022, the majority of refugees have fled to Poland (about 2.3 M), followed by Romania (609,000), Moldova (387,000), Hungary (365,000), Russian Federation (351,000), Slovakia (281,000) and Belarus (11,000). Approximately 90% are women and children. While most countries bordering Ukraine have relatively well-developed social protection systems, these have been set up to tackle idiosyncratic shocks and lifecycle vulnerabilities such as income security in the face of unemployment, the loss of a breadwinner or old age. Provision of social benefits in these countries was never intended to address large covariate shocks of the kind currently facing those leaving Ukraine, and the sudden surge in caseloads will pose a great challenge to the capacity of national social protection systems to provide an adequate and timely response to those made newly vulnerable by the conflict. This is particularly true for non-EU member countries such as Moldova.

The longer the displacement and the greater the pressure that a large refugee population places on the limited public resources of Ukraine’s neighbors, the higher the risk that tensions might arise with host communities— unless actions are purposefully taken to anticipate and address such potential tensions. Seasonal migration to neighboring countries where Ukrainians comprise a large portion of seasonal agricultural workers might also get disrupted by the conflict, partly though not solely due to the ban on men aged 18-60 years from leaving Ukraine while martial law lasts. Should large numbers of refugees choose or be forced to stay in the host countries for a protracted period, this could affect the latter’s agricultural labour markets and incomes.

Aside from the direct impact of the conflict in Ukraine and its neighbors, its repercussions will be felt in countries far removed from the theater of war. The Russian Federation and Ukraine are among the most important producers of cereal grains, oil seeds and fertilizers in the world.11 Both countries are net exporters of agricultural products, and they both play leading supply roles in global markets of cereal grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizers, where exportable supplies are often concentrated in a handful of countries. This concentration could further expose these markets to increased vulnerability to shocks and volatility. Many countries, including several that are among the Least Developed Country (LDC) and Low-Income Food-Deficit Country (LIFDC) groups, are highly dependent on Ukrainian and Russian staple food supplies to meet their consumption needs, and many had been grappling with the negative effects of high international staple food and fertilizer prices prior to the Ukraine conflict. According to FAO, if the conflict results in a sudden and prolonged reduction in food exports by Ukraine and the Russian Federation, it will exert additional upward pressure on international food commodity prices to the detriment of economically vulnerable countries. Under such a scenario, the global number of undernourished people could increase by 8 to 13 million people in 2022/23, with the most pronounced increases taking place in Asia-Pacific, followed by sub-Saharan Africa, and the Near East and North Africa.

Impacts will go well beyond 2022/23 if the war lasts longer.12 This may have long lasting impacts on nutrition and health related outcomes. When faced with increased food prices households tend to protect essential staple foods that mitigate hunger, and decrease the purchase of nutrient rich foods. This together with clean water issues could have devastating effects on the nutritional status, particularly of those already vulnerable to malnutrition, including women and young children. Finally, the World Bank has estimated that in Central Asian countries which are highly dependent on remittances from workers in Russia (such as 31% of GDP in Kyrgyz Republic and 27% of GDP in Tajikistan), remittances could decline 25% on average.13Experience from previous humanitarian crises and shocks shows that social protection can play a key role in protecting rural livelihoods, supporting food security and nutrition, and enabling households to cope, absorb and bounce back from shocks. Social protection can also help rebuild agriculture-based livelihoods affected by the Ukraine conflict and promote decent work for both host communities and refugees.

Lessons from the 2008-2009 crisis indicate that the timely provision of income support through targeted transfers to those most in need constitutes the most cost-effective response to forestall increases in poverty and inequality due to higher food prices, enabling households to maintain access to food and essential services.

Nutrition programmes may be needed alongside transfer programmes, with growth monitoring to detect hotspots, nutrition education to help households make best use of scarce resources, and micro-nutrient supplementation to help compensate for lower dietary diversity due to changes in food consumption patterns in response to the food price increases.14 Depending on context, some of these nutrition-specific actions could be delivered directly alongside cash transfer programmes. Similarly, the response to COVID-19 showed that unconditional cash transfers were the most effective, efficient and timely social protection instrument to help maintain basic consumption, and that increasing the value of transfers provided through existing social protection programmes provides the timeliest response.15 At the same time, existing programmes may need to be expanded and new ones created to reach population groups who are not currently accessing social protection. The Turkish response to the Syrian refugee crisis in 2016 offers an example of how a host country’s social protection system can be enabled to absorb spikes in caseloads of refugees. To manage the influx of Syrian refugees, the Government of Turkey, with financial support from the European Union, developed a dedicated social safety net for refugees and asylum seekers. The Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) was integrated within the national social protection system managed by Ministry of Family and Social Policy. Thanks to this integration, programme participants were able to access different types of benefits through one single registration process and one single payment system via a bank card (the ‘Kizilaykart’).