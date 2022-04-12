Responding to the killing of Caritas aid workers in Mariupol

Save the Children Ukraine Country Director Pete Walsh said:

“We are appalled by the tragic killing of Caritas aid workers in Mariupol, Ukraine. As humanitarians and as human beings we stand with Caritas and send our sincere condolences to Caritas, CAFOD, and the families and friends of the deceased. Aid workers should never be a target and must be protected.

“This is sadly just one more day in this horrific war which has killed thousands and forced even more from their homes, including two thirds of the children in the country. We need to see an immediate end to this violence.”