Resilience Building and Recovery Programme for Ukraine (April 2022)

The war in Ukraine has already resulted in significant loss of life, unprecedented displacement, and devastating destruction of infrastructure. Early UNDP projections suggest that up to 90 percent of the population of Ukraine could be facing poverty and vulnerability to poverty by the end of 2022. Eighteen years of socio-economic achievements are at risk.

The complex humanitarian, development, and peace challenges now emerging in Ukraine underscore the importance of programming that responds to the multiple dimensions of the crisis. This means supporting and leveraging the resilience of individuals, communities, and institutions to provide immediate life-saving assistance while protecting core government functions and public service delivery.

The Resilience Building and Recovery Programme for Ukraine is grounded in working in partnership with sister UN entities and beyond. UNDP is fully integrated within the humanitarian architecture, including the Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan. UNDP is joining up with its sister humanitarian and development agencies, and development partners around supporting and investing in the resilience of its long-standing partners in Ukraine - Government, private sector, and civil society.