Research Terms of Reference - REACH | CCCM – IDP Collective Sites Monitoring　Research cycle – UKR2207 Ukraine

2 . Rationale

2 .1 Background The sudden escalation of conflict that started in Ukraine on the 24th of February 2022 has led to an unprecedented level of need among conflict-affected populations, leading to millions being displaced across and within Ukraine’s borders. As of 16th of March, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates almost 6.5 million3 IDPs within Ukraine. Due to the ongoing and evolving military operations targeting the north, south and east of Ukraine, more people are expected to be displaced in the near future.

In this highly challenging and dynamic context, gaps emerge in the capacity of government providers, humanitarian actors, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to maintain a complete picture of IDP needs, movements and location. The West of Ukraine is the region that received the most IDPs since the start of the escalation. As such, the information gaps on collective sites in the region in the region are particularly acute. The constant displacement of families and fluidity of IDP movements has been a significant challenge in acquiring timely and accurate data on the numbers, locations and need of IDPs across Ukraine, limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian assistance planning and implementation.

2 .2 Intended impact

In order to address these gaps, REACH, through the CCCM cluster and in partnership with UNHCR, will be providing humanitarian actors with the required information to meet the basic needs of IDPs in Ukraine in a timely and effective manner. Through its IDP collective site monitoring project, REACH will inform the CCCM cluster of ongoing displacement through regular updates, specifically on the situation in the collective sites regarding: the number and profiles of IDPs staying in collective sites, their type and capacity of, movement intentions, priority needs of IDPs, as well as access to services.

Further, REACH will support the harmonization of data collection methodologies for displacement monitoring to collective sites in Ukraine. Data collection will be a joint exercise, under the coordination of the CCCM cluster, with information collected contributing to the wider CCCM displacement tracking efforts.