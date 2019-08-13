Research Terms of Reference - Protection Assessment of Populations Residing in Isolated Settlements in along the Contact Line, UKR1803 Ukraine - January 2019, V01

Rationale

As the conflict in Eastern Ukraine continues, protection risks remain a serious concern, especially for populations living in isolated settlements along the contact line, where there are significant threats to physical safety, disruptions to basic services, water supplies and damage to shelter due to intense military fighting. According to the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview, 3.5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection due to ongoing security risks and the increasing barriers to accessing basic services.

REACH’s most recent trend analysis carried out in September 2018 highlighted that protection risks due to the populations exposure to conflict are a regular concern for three in four households living in Government Controlled Areas (GCA).

Along with the deterioration of economic security due to fewer employment opportunities and an increase in the price of goods and services, households are experiencing deteriorating food security and increased barriers to accessing basic services. The onset of the conflict in 2014 exacerbated an already strained system that was unable to adjust to the humanitarian situation and the increased protection needs of vulnerable, conflict-affected populations.

The introduction of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) and adoption of the “Special Order on implementation of the security and defence measures” in April 2018, have resulted in additional restrictions on the freedom of movement for people living in isolated settlements along the contact line in GCA. Access to many of which is only permitted for people who have documents confirming their residence in their settlements. Houses are frequently damaged, destroyed or used by the military without due documentation or compensation to the civilian owners. People continue to report additional checks when passing through these checkpoints in the GCA, which consequently leads to delays in movement, ability to travel for employment and access to essential services. Studies on the impact of the contact line have shown that the de-facto border that now separates the urban centres of gravity in Non-Governmental Areas (NGCA) and their peripheries in government controlled areas have led to a complete reorganization of basic service access networks.

Although there have been assessments indicating protection needs and vulnerabilities, due to the recent developments and limited access, there is a lack of represetative data concerning the protection situation of people living in isolated settlements.

With increased need for prioritization in humanitarian interventions in eastern Ukraine, an in-depth assessment focusing on those isolated settlements is relevant for advocacy and programming purposes to design evidence-based projects prioritizing life-saving activities and targeting the most vulnerable locations and groups.

The underlying premise of this assessment is to understand protection concerns faced by the populations residing in isolated settlements along the contact line of GCA. This will include developing an in depth understanding of the most prominent protection risks experienced, displacement patterns, detailed socio-economic profiling of groups most affected by these risks, how these might be shaped by particular vulnerable characteristics or drivers and finally, the subsequent consequences and overlooked needs of such identified populations. This information will serve to inform interventions by Protection Cluster partners operational in the isolated settlements given the unique nature of the effect of conflict on such communities and the lack of background material informing it.