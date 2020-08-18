Research Terms of Reference: Humanitarian Situation Monitor (HSM) during COVID Response, Non-government-controlled areas of Eastern Ukraine, UKR 2006 (July 2020, Version 1)

Excerpt

2. Rationale

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine continues to cause significant human suffering. Since 2014, 5.2 million people have been affected and according to the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overviews (HNO) estimates, around 3.5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance6 . The political separation of the area under the control of the Government of Ukraine (GCA), and the non-government controlled area (NGCA), divided by the ‘contact line’, has significantly constrained the movement of people and goods. This has led to NGCA becoming increasingly isolated, with reduced access to goods and basic services impacting the ability of the population to meet its basic needs. The economy of NGCA, and by extension the livlihoods of NGCA residents, have been weakened consistently as a result of the ongoing conflict and exacerbated by a trade blockade established in 2018. Previous MSNAs have shown that the NGCA has become more isolated, with residents ability to adapt decreasing, access to basic services increasingly difficult and purchasing power on the decline.

Restricted access to the territory has rendered the conducting of reseach and data collection activities in NGCA complex. The cumulative impact of government imposed restrictions on the movement of civilians between NGCA and GCA, continued insecurity and limited humanitarian access have caused a significant gap in understanding of the situation in NGCA on the part of humanitarian actors.

Further to challenges presented by the conflict, in March 2020, Ukraine registered its first confirmed COVID-19 case. In response to virus outbreak, EECPs were closed, a move that directly and heavily affects NGCA residents that need to access pensions, social services, and banks in GCA. Based on analysis of 2019 entry and exit flows, each month that the EECPs remain closed, an estimated 362,000 persons on average are unable to recover pensions, and 230,000 are unable to withdraw cash. In February 2020, just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and closure of the EECPs, more than 489,000 persons crossed the EECPs to enter the GCA. Of these, 97% were residents of NGCA who cited recovering pensions (63%), withdrawing cash (36%), visiting relatives (22%), solving issues with documents (16%, mostly passports) and shopping (16%) as the reason for crossing when surveyed. The vast majority (67%) of persons that were obliged to cross, and therefore will likely be affected by the closure of EECPs, were elderly (67%, total 44% female and 23% male). Based on this analysis, it is estimated that 362,000 persons per month will not be able to recover pensions because of the restrictions on movement and 230,000 will not be able to withdraw cash.

As most people that cross the LoC come from the large urban centers of NGCA, restrictions on crossing the line of contact will likely lead to a significant increase in poverty rates across urban areas. In addition, household food insecurity and barriers to accessing healthcare will likely significantly increase, as data from the 2020 REACH MSNA shows that food and healthcare are primary household expenses and, of the 16% that cross the line from NGCA into GCA for shopping, most do so for food (72%) and medicines (51%). Data, however, is limited on the extent to which these two consequences have in fact materialized following the closure of EECPs and COVID-19 related restrictions.

This assessment seeks to gather data on the post-outbreak humanitarian situation in NGCA, with a particular focus on the impact on household economic security and resulting effects on access to basic services such as healthcare, NFI markets and education. To address these information gaps, REACH will leverage its capabilities to gather data from NGCA, providing other humanitarian actors with the means to construct an evidence-based strategy or advocacy plan. With years of experience in remote data collection techniques, its well-functioning established partnership with Donbas SOS operating in NGCA, and its ability to grasp complex socioeconomic dynamics in a fast-changing and conflict-affected environment, REACH is appropriately positioned to meet the information needs highlighted above.

The assessment will secondarily focus on the degree to which aid providers practice accountability to affected populations (AAP), seeking to monitor and fill this critical information gap during the COVID-19 response. Efforts to strengthen AAP are bound to be more challenging to implement in NGCA, given access restrictions and lower capacities of aid providers to implement such mechanisms in these areas. The REACH 2020 MSNA found knowledge around the availability of complaint mechanisms among population receiving assistance in NGCA to be lower (25%) when compared with populations receiving assistance in (33% in 2018, all GCA), suggesting NGCA to be a priority geography for AAP activities.