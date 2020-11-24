Research Terms of Reference: Household Economic Resilience Assessment (HERA), UKR2008 (November 2020)

2. Rationale

As of October 2020, Ukraine has recorded more than 300,000 cases of COVID-19, in the fall 2020 experiencing an exponential rise in the number of confirmed cases. According to the OECD, Ukraine’s GDP fell 6.2% year-on-year in January and July 2020, while World Bank estimates show that the economy will contract by -7.2% in 2020. In an economy where the share of the workers in the informal economy is as high as 30% this could give rise to a new group of new vulnerable populations. Measures relating to limiting the spread of COVID-19 such as movement restrictions, closing or limiting access to markets and disruptions of the global chain supply could put a strain on the economy and increase the poverty among the most vulnerable groups.

Eastern Ukraine finds itself in an even more difficult position. An ageing population affected by the conflict, often with only one source of income, is more vulnerable in case of sickness or COVID-19 related restrictions. People living close to the contact line contend with damaged and aged utility infrastructure, most often lacking money to buy enough winter clothing and fuel to go through the winter. Assessments done by REACH identified that the contact line largely disconnected Government-Controlled-Areas (GCA) peripheries from their urban centres in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA) such as Donetsk, Luhansk and, Horlivka. Despite that some re-economic organisation has occurred in recent years, the compound effect of COVID-19 and conflict crisis may increase vulnerability to an already fragile population. Further investigation of economic resilience of these households, their capacity to cope, recover and, reconstruct in face of shocks is becoming a major component in the process of reconstruction.

In order to investigate the compounded impact of COVID-19 and conflict, REACH Initiative is conducting an assessment to review the current economic resilience status of households close to the contact line, succeeded by a second round of data collection after winter, to probe how resilience of households evolved over winter. The assessment will largely focus on the food security and access to livelihoods status of households as proxies of economic resilience. The assessment is inspired by the Household Economy Approach, a methodological model which provides insights on how shocks influence the household economy. The model was tailored to a lower middle-income industrialized context using knowledge developed through previous REACH assessments.