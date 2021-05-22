Research Terms of Reference: Health Perceptions Assessment, UKR2103 Ukraine (February 2021, V2)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Entering its eighth year of conflict in its East, Ukraine continues to struggle with challenges in the conflict-affected areas, especially with regards to the provision of basic services that were disrupted by conflict and the subsequent functional separation between government- and non-government controlled areas. Communities living near the ‘contact line’ were particularly affected as access to their usual pre-conflict health service was significantly disrupted due to the fact that many health facilities were concentrated in the larger urban areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, currently located in non-government controlled areas (NGCA). Figure 1 below shows the change in movement flows for residents of one region near the contact line – Volnovakha – illustrating the reliance on urban centers in NGCA in 2013 that were no longer accessible in 2018. For the healthcare system in Government Controlled Areas (GCA), the ability to cope with both new and pre-existing healthcare needs is seriously disrupted by insecurity, lack of maintenance of aging health facilities and medical equipment, shortages of medicines and medical supplies, understaffing, limited service provision and curtailed access to referral hospitals and pharmacies.

The situation is exacerbated by the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, particularly on the health of vulnerable populations. While the number of positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19 is steadily increasing, the incidence of infectious diseases, including TB, HIV and also respiratory infections such as influenza and pneumonia, is of concern, due to overwhelmed health facilities, reorientation of relevant hospitals to deal with COVID-19 patients and additional expenses causing pressure on budgets of the relevant programs. As previous REACH assessments indicate, lack of access to healthcare, insecurity and low income affect all the vulnerable populations, with huge consequences on the health of aged people prone to Non-Communicable Diseases, people with disabilities, and on reproductive health services, particularly in the areas close to the ’contact line’. Pre-existing mental health and psychosocial support needs of the conflict-affected population in eastern Ukraine and across the whole country are intensifying because of the significant distress and indirect socio-economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the seven-year presence of humanitarian health actors has brought an advanced level of understanding of the disruptions to the health system, certain information gaps remain significant. As defined by Health Cluster, these gaps refer to regional mortality data, regional vaccination data, TB data (for Donetska oblast), regional sexual and reproductive health data, regional mental health data, regional data on people with disabilities, data on people perception on health status and access to health, health awareness levels, health seeking behaviours, quality of health services and people’s perceptions regarding health services, perceptions of risks and outlooks related to the conflict in Eastern Ukraine worsened by COVID19 pandemic direct and indirect impact, and to response capacity.

After defining and structuring of the gaps, Health Cluster is coordinating a multiple-component Health Assessment (HA) across GCA. REACH is contributing with research on the general population’s perceptions on health status and conditions, intended to complement additional components undertaken by WHO and other Health Cluster partners focused on assessment of health facilities’ availability, medical equipment and supplies and community-level epidemiological patterns.