Research Terms of Reference - Area-based assessments in displacement-affected oblasts of Ukraine, UKR2210 (May 2022, Version 1)

Rationale

2.1 Background

The war in Ukraine since 24 February 2022 has led to an unprecedented level of needs among conflict-affected populations in Ukraine, with millions displaced across and within its borders. Military action targeting the north, south, and east of Ukraine - including major population centres such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, and Mariupol - have caused massive displacement, widespread damage to public and private infrastructure, significant disruption to essential services, and many civilians killed or wounded.

Prior to the invasion, the UN 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan had identified 2.9 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. As of 23 May 2022, the IOM estimated that over 7 million people have been internally displaced, living in collective sites or in private accommodation. In addition to IDPs who require urgent support in displacement, there is an additional population of approximately 12 million people in areas directly under conflict, who require immediate assistance in Ukraine.

In response to this crisis, the number of actors in the humanitarian response, and the funds dedicated to this response, has rapidly increased. The rapid scale up of the response heightens the need for improved coordination. In addition, current data shows that the humanitarian needs provoked by the crisis are multi-sectoral (affecting not only immediate basic needs but social cohesion, provision of public services, and local economies) and varied across the different areas of the country.

REACH aims to respond to this need via area-based assessments at the Oblast level. For each assessed Oblast, REACH will produce a multi-sectoral, area-based analysis of the Oblast and a map of local actors. Finally, REACH will collaborate with local actors including authorities to produce a localised priority plan.