Ukraine
Research Terms of Reference 2021 Multi-Sector Needs Analysis: Government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts UKR2104 Ukraine (July 2021 Version 1)
Attachments
General Objective
To understand and analyze the multi-sectoral humanitarian needs of populations living in conflict affected parts of the government-controlled areas of Ukraine so as to inform the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2022.
Specific Objective(s)
To measure the vulnerabilities1 and humanitarian needs of households, both internally displaced as a result of the conflict and host communities, residing in government controlled communities of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts since the previous round of data collection in 2020,2 in light of ongoing decentralisation reform in Ukraine.
To compare the geographic variation of humanitarian needs in territorial communities4 located closer to and further from the ‘line of contact’, and between urban and rural types of these communities.
To measure household resilience and reliance on coping mechanisms via the food security index (FSI) and reduced coping strategy index (rCSI) as defined in the Consolidated Approach to Reporting Indicators of Food Security (CARI guidelines).
To provide estimates of the proportion of households in proximity to the LoC with living standard gaps6 within each sector and across sectors in order to identify overlapping humanitarian needs, households’ overall sectoral need and the severity of these needs