Research Terms of Reference: 2020 Multi-sector Needs Assessment Government Controlled Areas (GCAs) of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts within 20 km of the contact line, UKR2007 (July 2020)

Rationale

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine, in its seventh year, is characterised by ongoing and widespread ceasefire violations along the Line of Contact (LoC) and the restrictions on movement of people and goods continue to pose significant risks to civilian populations in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The protracted nature of the conflict has led to a significant loss of lives, major concerns over the protection of civilians and damage to critical infrastructure. In early 2020, OCHA estimated that 3.4 million people would be in need of humanitarian assistance. The primary impacts of the conflict on the eastern oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk: i) predominantly affect residents within 5km of the LoC, ii) the disruption of the socio-economic fabric of the region due to the physical separation between GCA and NGCA, iii), in pre-COVID times, increased movement of people from NGCA to GCA to solve administrative, social protection, and cash access challenges and iv) continuing conflict related causalities and security risks for the residents of Eastern Ukraine.

The active conflict presents critical protection risks due to severe mine and ERW contamination, systematic shelling close to civilian property and utility infrastructure, and heavy presence of military in densely populated areas. As highlighted in the HRP this requires specific attention from humanitarian actors as the conflict affects the everyday life of civilians including: freedom of movement, access to employment and services, and protection from violence. The LoC has physically separated the most densely populated area of Ukraine into two distinct geographies with large urban centres now in NGCA and their urban peripheries remaining in GCA. This separation has significant implications on the ability of GCA residents in the periphery of NGCA cities to access critical services and markets, predominantly healthcare and employment markets, with repercussions on household economic security. The administrative division between both territories has had significant implications on NGCA residents’ ability to receive their Ukrainian pensions, solve documentation issues and access financial services from Ukrainian bank holdings. As a result, before the closure of the Entry/Exit Checkpoints (EECPs) due to COVID19, there were approximately 900,000 crossings monthly between NGCA and GCA to address these issues, putting pressure on administrative, social and financial services in the cities including Stanytsia Luhanska, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Volnovakha and Mariupol. These three factors make it necessary to continue monitoring the humanitarian consequences of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Further to challenges presented by the conflict, following the outbreak COVID-19 and subsequent measures to contain the disease, Ukraine has experienced an economic downturn and increased rates of unemployment. As of 30 June 2020, IMF forecasted Ukraine’s GDP would contract by 7.7% in 2020 and predictions of a significant increase in the proportion of Ukrainians classified as living in absolute poverty. In light of these developments, the pandemic is likely to further damage the eastern conflict area’s already fragile economic condition, compounded by years of conflict-related economic downturn.In locations close to the LoC, 45% of respondents to an ACTED assessment on the impact of COVID on beneficiaries in the GCA (53% in urban vs. 39% in rural areas) reported a decrease in purchasing power.8 COVID-19 is thus expected to further strain the ability of vulnerable conflict-affected populations to access notably adequate livelihoods, and basic food and nonfood items in the immediate future. In GCA, this will likely further compound existing vulnerabilities, and negatively impact previously non-vulnerable populations. Meanwhile, concerns still exist around health outcomes following the relaxation of confinement on 22nd May. For the residents of the GCA, along the LoC this is of particular concern as 40% of the population is over the age 60 years.

Since 2016, REACH has implemented yearly multi-sector needs assessments (MSNAs) in the Government Controlled Area of Donetsk and Luhansk to inform the humanitarian needs overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). These have been coordinated under the framework of the inter-cluster coordination group (ICCG), with technical inputs from the information management working group (IMWG) and NGO partners. Capitalizing on these assessments, REACH will conduct a follow up data collection exercise which will include comparable indicators, questions and sampling strategy to monitor key changes in humanitarian needs in HRP priority areas of GCA which focus on areas within 20km of the line of contact. The 2020 MSNA will evaluate proportions of households in need of humanitarian assistance (and the level of severity) using indicators previously defined in coordination with cluster coordinators from WASH, Education, Shelter, Protection and Food Security, and in line with the draft version of the JIAF as much as feasible . This will enable an analysis of inter-sectoral severity of needs of households residing within 20 km of the LoC. Findings of the study will serve to inform the HPC including the 2020 update to the Humanitarian Needs Overview and the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan.

In order to ensure comparability with previous years of assessment, large urban centres such as Mariupol and Lysyschansk have again been excluded from the sampling frame. These cities were originally excluded to ensure sufficient coverage of rural and small urban areas along the line of contact, as otherwise a representative sample would have skewed results towards issues encountered in the big cities. Unlike MSNAs conducted by REACH Ukraine in previous years, the assessment in 2020 will focus on comparative analysis with the 2019 findings rather than analysing trends across the complete time series (2016 – 2020). This decision has been made due to the lack of significant improvement or deterioration of the humanitarian situation year-on-year across the time series, leading to the conclusion that trend analysis adds limited value to reporting. As the outbreak of COVID-19 (March, 2020), with subsequent economic and health impacts, occurred in between the data collection for the Analysis of Humanitarian Trends in GCA 2019 (July – August 2019) and data collection for the Analysis of Humanitarian Trends in GCA 2020, a secondary data review of COVID-19 conditions and impacts in the region will be undertaken, and analysis and reporting will take into account this significant shock to the local economy and population.