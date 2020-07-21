At request of the Government, Red Cross Ukraine delivered the first batch of additional humanitarian aid to flood victims

Today, July 21, at the request of the Government of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Red Cross Community delivered the first batch of additional humanitarian aid to flood victims in the West of Ukraine. The delivery took place in cooperation with the Government of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Red Cross in coordination and with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Danish Red Cross and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"Red Cross Ukraine quickly responded to the Government's request for additional humanitarian aid in the western regions affected by the floods. This will complement the assistance that the Government has previously allocated from the Reserve Fund of the state budget in the amount of over UAH 700 million. We are grateful to the international partners who promptly carried out the relevant procedures and procurements in order to deliver assistance to those citizens who are in dire need of it," said Olha Stefanyshyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

During the week, Red Cross volunteers will hand over 3,750 hygiene kits to residents of Ivano-Frankivsk (3,040 kits), Zakarpattia (210 kits) and Chernivtsi regions (500 kits).

"The flood which occurred in western Ukraine is a difficult test for the people. Many settlements were affected. We exert every effort to help people who are at the epicenter of an emergency. So far, Red Cross volunteers have already started handing out essential kits to the residents who are most in need," said Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

This is the first stage of assistance provided in cooperation with the Government of Ukraine to help 5 regions in western Ukraine, which suffered large-scale flooding in late June and in which there were damaged thousands of homes, households, destroyed and damaged hundreds of kilometers of roads, dams and bridges. Transport connections with dozens of settlements were disrupted. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society participates in the assessment of the needs of the affected regions, as well as provides all the logistics for the transfer of essential kits to the victims.