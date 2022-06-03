The Republic of Korea supports vulnerable families in Ukraine and Moldova

ROME / SEOUL - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a US$ 3 million contribution from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea towards the UN Flash Appeal for Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugee response plan in Moldova.

Approximately US$ 2 million from the Korean government's donation is for food and cash assistance, logistics support for the recent UN Flash appeal for Ukraine, and US$ 1 million is for WFP’s aid to refugees from Ukraine in Moldova. This is the second contribution from Korea since the Ukraine crisis. Previously, Korea donated US$ 1.5 million in March 2022.

“The support from the Korean Government and the people of Korea will enable us to reach the most vulnerable communities in Ukraine and refugees who have fled to Moldova from Ukraine since the crisis," said Marian Yun, Director of WFP’s Korea Office. “As the Executive Director of WFP recently stated at the United Nations Security Council, it's critical that we do every possible thing that we can to stabilize markets, get farms back in operation, and have trucks, trains and ships move again.”

WFP is currently providing food and cash assistance to people in Ukraine. In Moldova, WFP provides hot meals to Ukrainian refugees hosted at Refugee Reception Centres as well as cash assistance to Moldovan families hosting refugees.

###

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability, and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media; @unwfp_india