Reports of 3-month old baby among fatalities of Odesa missile attack

In response to reports that a three-month old baby is among at least five fatalities after missile strikes in Odesa, Save the Children’s Country Director in Ukraine, Pete Walsh, said:

“We are horrified by reports that a three-month-old baby is among about five dead and 18 injured in the missile attack that took place in Odesa today.

“This child’s senseless death adds to the spiralling number of child casualties. More than 450 children have been killed or injured in just eight weeks of war. There is no safe place in Ukraine. Two-thirds of the 7.5 million children in Ukraine have fled their homes and many remain in grave danger.

“The rules of war are very clear: children are not a target. An immediate cessation of hostilities is the only way to protect children from this horrific violence and allow our colleagues to safely deliver crucial humanitarian assistance to those who desperately need it.”

