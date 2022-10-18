Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine (A/77/XXX)(Advance unedited version)

Seventy-seventh session

Agenda item 68 (c)

Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights situations and reports of special rapporteurs and representatives

Summary

In this report, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine will refer to findings about events during late February and March 2022 in the four regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy, as requested by Human Rights Council resolution S-34/1.

During this first phase of its investigations, the Commission has found that war crimes, violations of human rights and international humanitarian law have been committed in Ukraine since 24 February 2022. Russian armed forces are responsible for the vast majority of the violations identified.

Ukrainian forces have also committed international humanitarian law violations in some cases, including two incidents that qualify as war crimes.

The Commission, composed of three experts, applies a “reasonable grounds to conclude” standard of proof in reaching its conclusions, based on a body of verified information.

The relentless use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas has killed and injured scores of civilians and devastated entire neighbourhoods. The Commission documented indiscriminate attacks using cluster munitions, unguided rockets, and air strikes in the context of Russian armed forces’ attempts to capture towns and smaller settlements.

These weapons systems are highly likely to have indiscriminate effects and cause significant harm to civilians. Indeed, most of the verified deaths since the outset of the hostilities have been caused by these weapons. Residential buildings, schools, and hospitals, among other parts of the civilian infrastructure, have been damaged or destroyed.

The Commission also found that Russian armed forces have shot at civilians attempting to flee and that during the conduct of hostilities, parties have deployed their military assets and troops in ways that can endanger civilians, in contravention of international humanitarian law.

Furthermore, the Commission documented patterns of summary executions, unlawful confinement, torture, ill-treatment, rape and other sexual violence committed in areas occupied by Russian armed forces across the four regions on which it focused. People have been detained, some have been unlawfully deported to the Russian Federation, and many are still reported missing. Sexual violence has affected victims of all ages. Victims, including children, were sometimes forced to witness the crimes.

Children have become the victims of the full spectrum of violations investigated by the Commission, including indiscriminate attacks, torture, and rape, suffering the predictable psychological consequences.

These violations continue to have a devastating effect for victims and survivors. Significantly, victims emphasised the essential role of justice and accountability. In this regard, the Commission recommends enhanced coordination of international and national accountability efforts, to improve effectiveness and prevent harm to victims and witnesses.

The Commission, consistent with its mandate, will seek to contribute to the identification of those responsible.