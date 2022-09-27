Report on the human rights situation in Ukraine (1 February - 31 July 2022)

This thirty-fourth report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the human rights situation in Ukraine covers the period from 1 February 2022 to 31 July 2022. It is based on the work of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

The ongoing armed attack by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and associated hostilities have resulted in a dire human rights situation across the country.

The armed conflict has led to a wide range of human rights violations affecting both civilians and combatants. OHCHR has verified numerous allegations of arbitrary deprivation of life, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance, torture and ill-treatment, and conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV).

During the reporting period, OHCHR recorded a total of 12,649 civilian casualties, with 5,385 persons killed and 7,264 persons injured. However, actual casualty numbers are likely considerably higher, since these figures only include the cases that OHCHR has been able to verify. A large number of civilian casualties resulted from attacks where explosive weapons with wide area effects were used.