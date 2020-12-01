Report on the human rights situation in Ukraine (1 August to 31 October 2020) [EN/RU/UK]

United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine released an update on the human rights situation in Ukraine, which covers the period of 1 August to 31 October 2020. The update outlines key developments in the human rights situation in Ukraine, including in territory controlled by armed groups and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation (Crimea).

The update on the human rights situation in Ukraine is available here – in English, Ukrainian, Russian.

The document provides information about:

how freedom of movement, the rights to family life, education, work, health and social protection were affected by COVID-19-related restrictions;

cases of arbitrary and incommunicado detention, ill-treatment and torture in territory controlled by armed groups and arbitrary detention in Government-controlled territory;

delays in conflict-related cases in Government-controlled territory, and reports of Russian courts interfering in the work of lawyers in Crimea-related cases;

an increase in violence and hate speech against LGBTI, as well as violent incidents against Roma and homeless persons.

For more information or media enquiries, please contact Tanya Tesliuchenko at +380503868069 or

e-mail ttesliuchenko@ohchr.org