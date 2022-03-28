Report on the human rights situation in Ukraine (1 August 2021 - 31 January 2022)

Executive summary

This thirty-third report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the human rights situation in Ukraine covers the period from 1 August 2021 to 31 January 2022. It is based on the work of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.1

The reporting period of this report predates the armed attack by the Russian Federation against Ukraine which commenced on 24 February 2022. The serious human rights violations and international humanitarian law violations arising out of that attack will be covered in other OHCHR publications including the thirty-fourth report on the human rights situation in Ukraine.

During the reporting period, OHCHR recorded a total of 49 civilian casualties (11 killed and 38 injured), which was 21 per cent lower compared with the previous six months. Thirty-two civilian casualties resulted from armed engagements, with 78 per cent of these recorded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed ‘republics’, and 22 per cent in Government-controlled territory. The majority of these occurred from August to November 2021, with significantly less civilian casualties recorded in December 2021 and January 2022.

The number ofsecurity incidents that affected civilian objects (both civilian infrastructure and civilian housing) also increased considerably, albeit with a significant fall during the period of December 2021 to January 2022. These incidents endangered civilian lives and also infringed their right to housing.

The conflict continued to impact over 3.4 million civilians, including due to COVID-19 related movement restrictions, mostly imposed by armed groups. These restrictions resulted in a 95 per cent reduction in the number of crossings of the contact line in eastern Ukraine, compared with the same period in 2019. Restrictions on freedom of movement severely affected the rights to education, family life, health, work, social security, adequate standard of living, and access to judicial and civil documentation.

OHCHR welcomes the Cabinet of Minister’s decision on the adoption of the IDP Integration Strategy until 2024. OHCHR is concerned, however, that the Law “On State Budget of Ukraine for 2022” does not envisage funding for durable housing solutions for the most vulnerable IDPs that live in collective centers.

OHCHR welcomes the launch of the e-court system that should increase the accessibility of courts for residents of armed group-controlled territory. OHCHR continues to urge the Government of Ukraine to introduce an administrative procedure for the registration of births and deaths that occur in armed group-controlled territory.

OHCHR welcomes the simplification of the procedure for civilians, whose housing in Government-controlled territory was destroyed by hostilities, to claim compensation. OHCHR regrets, however, the exclusion of residents of armed group-controlled territory and IDPs from the procedure, as it covers only residents of Government-controlled territory who have remained in the same settlement where their housing was destroyed. Similarly, OHCHR welcomes the registration of draft laws that introduce compensation for all lost property but regrets that they also exclude residents of armed group-controlled territory.