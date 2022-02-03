Renewed conflict in Ukraine would trigger massive displacement

Up to 2 million people living in a 20-kilometre zone on both sides of the contact line in eastern Ukraine would be under increased threat of violence and displacement if the conflict escalates.

Tensions between Moscow, Kyiv and the West have increased dramatically in recent weeks, raising the risk of renewed violence.

"The lives and safety of millions of people in eastern Ukraine hang in the balance as we wait for a political breakthrough to the current impasse. The human suffering of renewed conflict would be limitless. It would result in massive civilian casualties and displacement, and soaring humanitarian needs," warned Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, on a visit to Ukraine this week.

"I met countless exhausted and freezing elderly people at the frontline. We cannot have another war in the midst of hundreds of thousands of pensioners," he added.

Armed conflict in eastern Ukraine is now in its eight year. It continues to take a heavy toll on civilians. Nearly 3 million people rely on humanitarian assistance, and over 850,000 are internally displaced.

Active hostilities would dramatically worsen the existing humanitarian situation, where needs are already high from years of violence. It would devastate already damaged civil infrastructure, further restrict peoples' movements, block access to communities in need, and disrupt essential public services such as water, power, transport and banking.

It would also trigger massive new displacements, as millions of people in Donetsk and Luhansk regions would be under threat.

"I have not seen my daughter or granddaughter for two long years because the crossing points between our divided Luhansk and Donetsk communities have been nearly sealed off due to conflict and Covid-19. Now we risk our desperate situation getting even worse. We need peace and freedom of movement, not more conflict," said Natalya, a Ukrainian grandmother living close to the conflict line.

Conflict would reverse improvements made to the humanitarian situation in recent years. The number of people in need decreased from 5 million in 2015 to 3 million projected for 2022.

"Today we should have been talking about gains in the humanitarian situation. But our progress risks being wiped out in an instant, and thousands of families who have just started recovering are at risk of finding themselves at the epicentre of active hostilities," said Egeland.

Conflict parties must prioritize de-escalation, and refrain from all hostilities, including unconventional acts of aggression. This include spreading misinformation and interference with the provision of essential services. Diplomatic resolution must be premised above all other outcomes while international law must be fully respected by all parties.

