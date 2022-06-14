Reintegrating ATO & JFO Veterans

ABSTRACT

Upon their return from the conflict, many ATO/JFO veterans in Ukraine find it difficult to return to their pre-conflict lives. Major challenges they often face include economic and social reintegration, responding to conflict-related trauma, navigating a complex system of provisions and services, receiving psychosocial rehabilitation, and re-connecting with their communities and social networks. Failing to reintegrate veterans (ATO/JFO veterans and veterans will be used in the report interchangeably) puts them at risk of social exclusion, economic insecurity, and mental health issues. Such chronic challenges can lead to an increased risk of radicalisation and exacerbates social cohesion in the country.

The present study aims to provide quantitative and qualitative evidence of the current challenges that ATO/JFO veterans in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr oblasts experience post-deployment, by comparing them to a sample of citizens coming from the same oblasts. Specifically, the current study focuses on the challenges of economic security and employment, mental health, intergroup relations and social inclusion, citizenship, and political attitudes. It presents evidence-based recommendations by which policymakers and other relevant stakeholders can facilitate ATO/JFO veterans’ reintegration into their communities and into Ukrainian society in general.

SCORE results show that unemployment is higher among veterans, particularly among young male veterans living in small towns and rural areas. Further, results show that veterans experience higher levels of aggression relative to the comparable sample, while female veterans in particular are more likely to face depression. Analyses identify factors that underlie these mental health chal-lenges and reveal entry points for intervention.

SCORE results also show that veterans are not feeling particularly alienated from their communities, however they tend to report increased tensions with groups that seemingly hold divergent views about the conflict (e.g., people living in NGCAs).

Most Ukrainian citizens do not report high tensions with JFO personnel. Nonetheless, certain oblasts and communities are found to feel distant towards and threatened by veterans.

Further analyses reveal potential reintegration pathways which can ameliorate intergroup relations in these areas.

Veterans tend to be more active and civically engaged than non-veterans.

Importantly, veterans tend to also exhibit higher violent political and civic tendencies. Analyses identify radicalising factors and present potential entry points to prevent violent civic tendencies. SCORE results show that veterans have very distinct political preferences and future visions for the conflict. Specifically, they tend to be more strongly in favour of accession to the EU and to NATO than their non-veteran peers.

They also tend to endorse military operations over negotiations, reject special status for NGCAs as a potential solution, and are not particularly enthusiastic about policies like improving access to Ukrainian media or to Ukrainian universities for those in the NGCAs. This study also includes a series of predictive analyses revealing entry points for addressing the challenges veterans face.

To assess the validity of our findings, two focus group discussions (FGDs) with veterans were conducted. FGDs were held separately for male and female veterans as the two groups often have distinct experiences and challenges when returning to civilian life. These discussions informed the interpretation of the SCORE results and contributed to the generation of solutions to the issues faced. We end the report with a series of policy and programmatic recommendations to improve veterans’ mental wellbeing, their economic security, and their social reintegration, with the overall aim of increasing veterans’ wellbeing and, more widely, improving social cohesion in Ukraine.