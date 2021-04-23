Regular Press Briefing by the Information Service, 23 April 2021 - Humanitarian delivery in Ukraine

(Excerpt)

Humanitarian delivery in Ukraine

Jens Laerke, for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stated that on 22 April the United Nations had organized a humanitarian convoy to the non-government controlled areas of Ukraine, a second such convoy to cross the contact line since the reopening of the humanitarian corridor a week earlier. The convoy had carried 23 tons of hygiene items. The first convoy since the reopening, with 18 tons of equipment primarily for the treatment of COVID-19, had crossed the contact line on 15 April. This reopening was very much needed, as there were as many as 1.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Mr. Laerke reminded that, due to the pandemic, the civilian crossing points on the contact line had been mostly closed since March 2020, which had severely affected civilian movement and the capacity of the UN and partners to deliver aid to people in need. The humanitarian plan for Ukraine remained only 13 percent funded for the time being, stressed Mr. Laerke.