Registration, Targeting and Deduplication: Emergency Response inside Ukraine Thematic paper

Introduction

Six months after the Russian invasion, Ukraine has rapidly become one of the world's largest humanitarian crises. As of 23rd of July 2022, 6.3 million people are internally displaced1. Out of the 10.4 million people recorded to have crossed the border to other countries, approximately 4 million have returned to Ukraine2. With functioning markets in most of the territory, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) prioritized Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) as the most appropriate humanitarian assistance for the Ukraine crisis. According to the Ukraine Cash Working Group (CWG), there are currently 28 cash actors with operational presence in Ukraine3 who report their activities to the CWG, and the cash sector is delivering 492 million USD to people in need4.

The CALP Network is the co-facilitator of a Learning Group (LG) working under the governance of the CWG. The overall objective of this group is to strengthen the ongoing cash response in Ukraine through the analysis of existing learning and documentation of lessons and good practises to inform other cash responses globally. This thematic paper will contribute to learning, documenting key lessons learnt, emerging critical issues, and real-time recommendations.

Methodology and limitations

The researchers have used participatory approaches to ensure that the perspectives and insights of all key stakeholders are taken into consideration. Primary data collection was conducted mainly through key informant interviews (KIIs) with CVA actors. The CWG co-leads provided the list of key contacts, complemented by CALP. 33 key informants (KIs) were interviewed, and the first draft of the research paper was reviewed by a number of cash practitioners members of the Learning Group and the various Task Teams. Two workshops were organised with the LG:

Prioritisation exercise and selection of the three priority thematic learning areas5, which will appear as research papers.

Discussion some of the key findings from the KIIs

Secondary research was conducted via a review of key publications relevant to the selected theme, from various contexts.

The researchers conducted all the data collection remotely, through video conferences and online workshops. Due to the scope of work, the researchers did not directly interview cash recipients to ascertain perceptions of CWG members' programmes. Equally, the depth of the analysis has been contingent on the KIs' availability and the information shared. The secondary data review was limited to studies in the public domain, documents shared by CALP, and the researchers' own experience, especially since the majority of KIs could not identify other crises where relevant good practises have emerged, nor share relevant unpublished work. For example, there aren't any published lessons learnt6 or evaluations around the deduplication system currently used in Ukraine, although it has been tested in other contexts, and is currently used at scale in Jordan and Bangladesh. Limited research has been published on the Ukraine crisis escalation to date.