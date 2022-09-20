Regional Refugee Response for the Ukraine Situation - Regional Socio-Economic Inclusion Working Group: Product I – Guidance and studies on socio-economic inclusion by thematic area, September 2022

Introduction

This briefing note has been developed by the Regional Socio-economic inclusion working group to foster a common understanding of key aspects of socio-economic inclusion and equip stakeholders with helpful guidance and emerging good practices. As such, it provides an overview of the role and objectives of the Regional Socio-Economic Inclusion Working Group (RIWG), a working definition of socio-economic inclusion and a list of relevant tools, guidance and studies from RIWG members applicable to the Ukraine refugee response in the following thematic areas: education and training; employment and skills; access to health services; access to housing; entrepreneurship and financial inclusion; social protection; non-discrimination and social cohesion, and; measuring and informing socioeconomic inclusion. Effective socio-economic inclusion is dependent on a clear evidence base—with a range of academics, think tanks, NGOs, national and regional institutions, and UN agencies are collecting in real time as the situation unfolds. While more data is needed, multiple studies have already been conducted by RRRP partners and are available on the Ukraine Situation data portal.