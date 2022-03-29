Regional Protection Working Group (RPWG), Terms of Reference (March 2022)

BACKGROUND

In March 2022, UNHCR and partners launched the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) to promote and implement a comprehensive response to support efforts by neighbouring countries to protect and assist refugees coming from Ukraine. UNHCR leads and coordinates the implementation of the RRP in line with the Refugee Coordination Model (RCM) and in close collaboration and consultation with relevant government counterparts, and with the support of inter-agency partners and other stakeholders. Within the framework of the RRP and building on existing country-level humanitarian coordination structures, an inter-agency Regional Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) chaired by UNHCR with participation from RRF members and other relevant actors has been established in Geneva to ensure efficient situational information management and support to country level coordination as required. In light of the scale of the crisis, the high number of women and children affected, and the wide range of protection risks at stake, an agreement was reached among RCF members on the need to establish a Regional Protection Working Group under the umbrella of the Regional Refugee Coordination Forum.