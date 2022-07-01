Regional Inter-Agency Child Protection Update - June 2022

CONTEXT

Population movements across borders in the first months of the conflict in Ukraine have made this situation the fastest refugee-growing emergency since World War II and continue to be unpredictable.

Based on government statistics and protection monitoring, children comprise over 40 per cent of persons displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, with reports of unaccompanied and separated children, including children evacuated or relocated from institutional care facilities in Ukraine, and children accompanied by adults of unknown kinship. Many children have been exposed to traumatic events and family separation during flight and require specialized child protection and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services.