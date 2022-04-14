Refugee Return Situation Overview to Western Ukraine from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova Update as of 12.04.2022

Context & Methodology

More than 4.6 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the escalation of conflict on 24 February 2022 (UNHCR). A steady increase of Ukrainian nationals (total of 717,500 individuals)1 crossing into Western Ukraine has been reported. Although the number of border crossings out of Ukraine into neighbouring countries is still higher, this trend is tailing off.

To understand the drivers of such movement and intentions of returnees, 136 interviews were conducted with people crossing to Ukraine from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. Interviews were conducted in neighbouring countries at western border checkpoints and reception centers, including railway stations, and began on 3 April.

This factsheet includes cumulative responses from 3 April to 12 April. Interviewees were selected purposively to gain a broader understanding of experiences and intentions, and results should therefore be considered indicative of short/long-term Ukrainian returnees.

The map on the right is showing the percentage of respondents reported destinations to Ukraine per oblast level, as well as the assessed Western border crossing points.

Secondary data on Ukrainian national border crossing entries from the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was used to show the trend of movement in and out of Western Ukraine since 1 March. (DPSU)