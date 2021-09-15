Realising the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus through civic participation and civil society engagement in decision-making in Donetsk and Luhansk regions [EN/UK]

The prioritisation framework is the outcome of the work conducted by the Vilnius Task Force to explore the potential of civil society to implement and strengthen the HDP Nexus approach in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, by examining the difficulties citizens face in participating in local policy-making, and proposing ways to address the identified challenges. The Vilnius Task Force of ACCESS Consortium aims to promote a political dialogue between local and national authorities, civil society and international organisations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as to support the active participation of local communities in local policy-making through participatory democracy mechanisms.

Рамковий документ є результатом діяльності Вільнюської робочої групи. Мета документу дослідити потенціал громадянського суспільства для реалізації та посилення підходу HDP Nexus у Донецькій та Луганській областях, вивчивши складнощі, з якими стикаються громадяни в процесі участі у формуванні місцевих політик, та запропонувавши шляхи усунення виявлених викликів. Вільнюська робоча група Консорціуму ACCESS ставить за мету сприяти політичному діалогу між місцевими та національними органами влади, громадянським суспільством та міжнародними організаціями у Донецькій та Луганській областях, а також підтримувати активну участь місцевих громад у формуванні місцевих політик за допомогою механізмів локальної демократії.